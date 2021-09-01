Startup Street: PayU buys BillDesk for $4.7 billion; Skit raises $23 million

Startup Street spoke to PayU India’s CEO Anirban Mukherjee about the rationale behind the big bet on BillDesk.

Prosus-backed PayU has acquired payments company BillDesk for a whopping $4.7 billion, making it the largest deal in the Indian fintech space.

Startup Street spoke to PayU India’s CEO Anirban Mukherjee about the rationale behind the deal and what led to the big bet on BillDesk.

Meanwhile, Voice AI company Skit, which was earlier known as Vernacular.ai, has secured $23 million as part of its series B funding. The funding round was led by WestBridge Capital with participation from Exfinity Ventures, Kalaari Capital, Angelist syndicate led by Aaryaman Vir Shah from Prophetic Ventures and Letsventure syndicate led by Sense AI.

Skit is an AI-first SaaS voice automation company. Its suite of speech and language solutions enable enterprises to automate their call centre operations. Startup Street spoke to Sourabh Gupta, CEO and Cofounder of Skit.

Watch the accompanying video for more.