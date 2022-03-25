Startup Street: Oxyzo joins the unicorn club; Athiya Shetty invests in Stage3

One unicorn gives birth to another as Oxyzo, the financing vertical of B2B marketplace OfBusiness, bags $200 million in a series A funding round led by Alpha Wave Global at a valuation of $1 billion. Actor Athiya Shetty steps into the startup world as she invests in social commerce platform Stage3.

One unicorn gives birth to another as Oxyzo, the financing vertical of B2B marketplace OfBusiness, bags $200 million in a series A funding round led by Alpha Wave Global at a valuation of $1 billion. The round, India’s largest-ever series A fundraise, saw participation from Tiger Global, Norwest Venture Partners, Matrix Partners and Creation Investments. Oxyzo, now carved out of OfBusiness, is India’s 94th unicorn, according to Venture Intelligence. To talk about the road ahead both at Oxyzo and OfBusiness, Startup Street spoke to Vasant Sridhar Co-Founder of OfBusiness.

Actor Athiya Shetty steps into the startup world as she invests in social commerce platform Stage3. Athiya joins Stage3 as a creative director in addition to her role as an investor. The firm intends to capitalise on Athiya’s celebrity and fashion flair to strengthen its position in the creative economy space. To talk about the road ahead, Startup Street spoke to Athiya Shetty and co-founder of Stage3, Sanchit Baweja.

