Startup Street: Niyo raises $100 million in Series C funding round; will utilise capital to transform banking in India

Consumer neo-banking platform, Niyo recently raised USD 100 million in its Series C round of funding. The round was led by Accel and Lightrock India with participation from Beams Fintech Fund. Existing investors Prime Venture Partners, JS Capital also participated.

The company will use the funds to accelerate its mission to transform banking in India, and to provide convenient and hassle-free financial services to digital native customers. To discuss the road ahead for Niyo, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Virender Bisht, Co-Founder & CTO at Niyo.

Also, Anurag Saboo, Co-Founder of DaMENSCH discussed the company's plans post Series B fund raise of USD 16.5 million. The round was led by A91 partners. Existing investors, Saama Capital, Matrix Partners and Whiteboard Capital also participated.

