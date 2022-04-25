Cross
Startup Street: Newton, Vayana Network and Zenda spell out their next stage plans

By Shruti Mishra   IST (Published)
Bengaluru-based edtech startup, Newton school recently raised USD 25 million in its Series B funding round. The round was led by Steadview Capital, the global investment firm whose portfolio includes Indian unicorns like Nykaa, Polygon, Zomato and Freshworks. Existing investor’s Nexus Venture Partners and RTP Global also participated in the round.

To discuss the road ahead, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Nishant Chandra, Co-Founder at Newton School.
Also, Ram Iyer, Founder & CEO of Vayana Network discussed the company’s growth plans post its USD 15 million Series C fund raise.
Moreover, Raman Thiagarajan, Founder & CEO of Zenda spoke about how they plan to utilize their recent fund raise of USD 9.4 million.
Watch accompanying video for entire discussion.
