Startup Street: New drone rules to help the sector grow exponentially over 2-3 years, says Aarav Unmanned Systems

The government has liberalised norms for operating drones in the country for both commercial and non-commercial purposes under the new drone rules, 2021 notified this week.

The new rules abolish certain approvals, reduce the number of permissions required, and eased the zoning restrictions, thereby improving ease of doing business considerably.

To speak about the impact of the liberalised rules, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Vipul Singh, co-founder and CEO at Aarav Unmanned Systems.

Singh said the revision in the policy has seen a 180 degree turn from what was existing in the past. "We had almost 25 licences and permission to taker in the previous version, now we have less than 6 permission and licenses to operate the entire business end-to-end, developing new products via R&D or operating on any large-scale in India or getting it certified for qualifying to operate in India."

He said the biggest takeaway for entrepreneurs like him is that earlier it was how to keep business running and growing, now the challenge is completely opposite -- how to utilise this policy to grow and capture the market at this fast pace, for which companies are not prepared yet. Expect the sector to see exponential growth over the next 2-3 years, he added.

