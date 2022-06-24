Startup Street: Need regulation and guidelines to discourage smear campaigns on social media, say experts

Online travel company EaseMyTrip is the latest to be targeted by online trolls in what appeared to be a concerted attack. Multiple twitter accounts commented on the company's posts on the social media channel, alleging that the travel portal 'stole money' from them. The posts were picked up by Testbook’s Ravisutanjani Kumar. As per Kumar, multiple new accounts seem to have been created in June 2022, mostly using names of women. Kumar alleged that an EaseMyTrip competitor was defaming the travel company.

Online travel company EaseMyTrip is the latest to be targeted by online trolls in what appeared to be a concerted attack. Multiple twitter accounts commented on the company's posts on the social media channel, alleging that the travel portal "stole money" from them.

The posts were picked up by Testbook’s Ravisutanjani Kumar. As per Kumar, multiple new accounts seem to have been created in June 2022, mostly using names of women. Kumar alleged that an EaseMyTrip competitor was defaming the travel company.

Having taken note of the trolling and smear campaign, EaseMyTrip now is looking to take the legal route against the trolls.

In fact, recently e-commerce firm Meesho was also at the receiving end of a similar smear campaign on social media and it sent legal notices to certain social media influencers and their agencies on alleged defamation. To discuss the implications of these smear campaigns, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Prashant Pitti, Co-Founder at EaseMyTrip, and Ravisutanjani Kumar, VP of Partnerships at Testbook.com

Also, Shankar Prasad, Founder & CEO at Plum, and actor Rashmika Mandanna spoke about the road ahead for the company. Rashmika Mandanna has invested an undisclosed amount in the company and is also the ambassador for the brand.

Watch accompany video for entire conversation.