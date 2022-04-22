Startup Street: Mylo bags $17 mn in series B funding round; Licious raises $150 mn

Mylo, a full stack platform for both expecting and new parents has raised $17 million in a series B round. The investment round was led by W Health Ventures, a Boston-based digital health investor, ITC, and Endiya Partners. The round also saw participation from Riverwalk Holdings, Alteria Capital, and Innoven Capital. Licious, India's largest tech-first, fresh animal protein brand recently raised $150 million in a series F-2 funding round.

Mylo, a full stack platform for both expecting and new parents has raised $17 million in a series B round. The investment round was led by W Health Ventures, a Boston-based digital health investor, ITC, and Endiya Partners. The round also saw participation from Riverwalk Holdings, Alteria Capital, and Innoven Capital. With this round, the total funds raised so far by Mylo touched $24 million. Vinit Garg, Founder & CEO of Mylo talks about its plan to do with the funds and how does it plan to scale its platform further.

Financepeer, an education focussed fintech startup, has raised $31 million in its series B funding round. The round was led by QED Investors and Aavishkaar Capital. The company plans to utilize the funds to enhance its technology platform and offerings, expand and strengthen its education-institution partnerships, and deepen its reach in rural areas to enable more students, especially the girl students, to get easy access to quality education, it said in a press statement. Startup Street spoke to Rohit Gajbhiye, CEO of Financepeer to discuss the company's growth plans.

Licious, India's largest tech-first, fresh animal protein brand recently raised $150 million in a series F-2 funding round. Startup Street spoke to Vivek Gupta, Co-Founder of Licious and Abhay Hanjura, Co-Founder of Licious to understand the way to company's profitability.

