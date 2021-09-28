Startup Street: MyGlamm earmarks Rs 750 crore for strategic investment; Capital Float raises $50 mn in equity funding

Myglamm has been on a funding spree over the last few months and has now topped up its Series C fundraise with Rs 255 crore infusion. Meanwhile, Capital Float has raised $50 million in equity funding led by Lightrock India.

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty brand Myglamm is now consolidating its position as a 'digital house of brands,' powered by its content-to-commerce (C2C) strategy, and has formed the Good Glamm Group.

The company has been on a funding spree over the last few months and has now topped up its Series C fundraise with Rs 255 crore infusion led by an equity investment from Trifecta Leaders Fund and structured financing from Trifecta Capital and Stride Ventures.

With this additional funding, the Good Glamm Group has earmarked Rs 750 crore war chest for strategic investments. To find out more about the plans at Myglamm and the group, the Startup Street team caught up with Darpan Sanghvi, founder, and CEO of Good Glamm Group and Arijit Sarkar, Director at Trifecta Capital.

On the other hand, digital lending firm Capital Float has raised $50 million in equity funding led by Lightrock India. Current investors Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, and Creation Investments also participated in the round, in addition to new investors David Vélez, founder of Nubank, Kunal Shah, founder of Cred, and Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs. The funding will help scale Capital Float's buy now pay later platform, it said.

To discuss this in detail, CNBC-TV18 interviewed Sashank Rishyasrringa, co-founder of Capital Float.

Watch the accompanying video for more