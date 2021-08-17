Startup Street: MyGlamm acquires BabyChakra

D2C beauty and personal care brand MyGlamm has acquired parenting platform, BabyChakra to further expand its 3C, that is content, community and commerce company in South Asia. With this acquisition MyGlamm and BabyChakra will be investing Rs 100 crore in building India's largest mom and baby content to commerce platform over the next 3 years.

To talk about the acquisition and the roadmap of the combined entity, Startup Street’s Shruti Mishra spoke to Darpan Sanghvi, founder and CEO of MyGlamm and Naiyya Saggi, founder and CEO of BabyChakra and now also the co-founder and President of MyGlamm.

India's e-retail market surged by 25 percent to reach $38 billion in FY21--- this increase is despite the overall retail market shrinking by 5 percent and the economy contracting, according to a report by consultancy firm Bain & Company and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Moreover, the e-retail market is likely to grow at 30 percent per annum to reach $1,20,140 billion by 2026. The retail market is also expected to overtake modern trade by 2026. Startup Street spoke to Shyam Unnikrishnan, Partner at Bain & Company to discuss more about the report.

Watch accompanying video for more.