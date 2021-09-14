Startup Street: Modifi raises $24 mn in series B, BetterPlace gets $24 mn in series-C

Global fintech company, Modifi has raised $24 million in series B funding, which brings its valuation to over $120 million. The round was led by new investor Heliad Equity Partners with a co-investment from Neva SGR, the venture capital investment vehicle of Italy's leading banking group Intesa San Paolo.

Existing investors also participated significantly, including Global Founders Capital, Maersk Growth and Picus Capital. The funds will be used to grow Modifi's digital trade finance platform for SMEs into a global trade management hub. To find out more on this and Modifi's India plans, Startup Street spoke to its co-founder and CEO Nelson Holzner.

Blue-collar workforce management platform BetterPlace has raised $24 million in series-C funding led by CX Partners and Jungle Ventures. The platform also recently released the BetterPlace blue-collar report 2021, which shows that 7 million jobs are likely to be created in 2021 to reach pre-COVID levels. To talk about all this and more, Startup Street spoke to Pravin Agarwala, co-founder, and CEO at BetterPlace.

eBay India, which pivoted to a seller-focused export model three years ago, has seen a double-digit growth in India despite the COVID19 pandemic. CNBC-TV18's Shilpa Ranipeta caught up with Vidmay Naini, country manager at eBay India, to talk about what is leading growth in the Indian market, and what the focus will be.

