Startup Street: MobiKwik turns profitable; Nothing raises $70 mn

IPO-bound MobiKwik has posted an 86 percent increase in its nine-month revenue to Rs 396.6 crore led by strong growth in its consumer payments, buy now, pay later and payment gateway businesses. To talk about the company achieving profitability and the road ahead including an impending IPO, Startup Street spoke to MobiKwik’s co-founder, Upasana Taku.

UK consumer tech company, Nothing has raised $70 million in its series B funding. The round has been co-led by EQT ventures and C Ventures with participation from GV, Tony Fadell's Future Shape, Gaorong Capital and Animoca Brands. To talk about the fundraise and the road ahead - Nothing India's Vice President and General Manager, Manu Sharma spoke to Startup.

Chennai-based agri-tech start-up WayCool has inked a partnership with farming Internet of Things (IOT) platform Gramworkx, to acquire the latter's autonomous farming technology. The agreement will see WayCool invest $2 million to acquire and expand Gramworkx’s tech to automate farming processes. CNBC-TV18's Jude Sannith spoke to WayCool’s Co-founder and CEO, Karthik Jayaram along the side-lines of Expo 2020 in Dubai about the rationale behind the Gramworkx deal.

