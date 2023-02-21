Mintoak bags $20 million in round led by PayPal Ventures and PhysicsWallah maps out road to profitability

Mintoak, a Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform focused on merchant services, has bagged $20 million dollars in a Series A round led by PayPal Ventures with participation from British International Investment and existing investors HDFC Bank and Pravega Ventures.

The company plans to use the funds to ramp up its tech stack and double down on its existing product portfolio, among other things. Startup Street spoke to Raman Khanduja, Co-Founder and CEO of Mintoak, to discuss its fund allocation plans and the partnership with PayPal.

The year 2022 was a tough one for edtech firms. However there is a player in the sector that beat all odds. PhysicsWallah was the only edtech unicorn to have been profitable for three consecutive years. Its net profit grew over 14x to Rs 97.8 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal. Not just that, amid layoffs by other companies, the startup has plans to hire 2,500 employees. CNBC-TV18’s Aishwarya Anand spoke to co-founder Prateek Maheshwari on how PhysicsWallah managed to achieve a feat that has been tough for its peers.

The IVCA Conclave 2023, a two-day event held by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association, kicked off in Mumbai on Tuesday. CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta spoke to India's first Formula 1 racer Narain Karthikeyan, who is now an entrepreneur with DriveX, a pre-owned two-wheeler platform. He spoke about how he became a founder and the lessons he derived from racing in F1 that helped in his entrepreneurial journey.

Shilpa also spoke to Ankur Bansal, Co-founder and Director of VC firm BlackSoil, on the funding winter, what investors are now looking at and the angel tax issue.

