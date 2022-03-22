Startup Street: MFine’s BP monitoring tool; 2am VC's Startup Boost

MFine announced that it has added BP and glucose monitoring to its suite of self-check health tools available on its app, eliminating the need of any external devices to measure and track these health vitals. Also, CNBC-TV18’s Arundathi Ramanan spoke to Hershel Mehta, Co-Founder of 2am VC to find out why there looking at betting big on India's startup story.

You can now check your blood pressure and monitor glucose on your smartphone, courtesy digital health platform, MFine. The venture today announced that it has added BP and glucose monitoring to its suite of self-check health tools available on its app, eliminating the need of any external devices to measure and track these health vitals. Startup Street spoke to MFine’s chief technology officer, Ajit Narayanan to talk about this and more.

CNBC-TV18’s Arundathi Ramanan spoke to Hershel Mehta, Co-Founder of 2am VC to find out why there looking at betting big on India's startup story.

One o India's leading digital diagnostic platforms, 5C network recently raised a strategic investment from Tata 1mg, India's leading online pharmacy as a part of its series a round. Vikram Vuppala, founder, and CEO at NephroPlus, Dr. Om Manchanda, Managing Director of Lal Pathlabs, Viren Prasad Shetty, COO of Narayana Health and leading angel investors in healthcare, also participated in this round. To talk about the strategic partnership and the road ahead, joining me now is Kalyan Sivasailam Co-founder and CEO of 5C Network and Gaurav Agarwal, Co-founder of Tata 1mg.

Watch accompanying video for more.