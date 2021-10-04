Startup Street: Loop Health raises $12 million in Series A funding round

The round was co-led by Elevation Capital and General Catalyst. The round also saw participation from other investors including Vinod Khosla through Khosla Ventures, YC Continuity Fund and Tribe Capital.

Pune based health insurance startup, Loop Health, has raised USD 12 million in a Series A round co-led by Elevation Capital and General Catalyst. This round also saw participation from other investors including Vinod Khosla through Khosla Ventures, YC Continuity Fund and Tribe Capital. The round also featured many leading angels. Startup Street spoke to Mayank Kale, Co-Founder & CEO of Loop Health to know how Loop Health is revolutionizing the way health insurance policies work.

