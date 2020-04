VIDEOS

April 15, 2020

Logistics SAAS platform FarEye has raised $25 million, in a Series-D round of investment, led by M12 -- Microsoft’s venture fund with participation from Eight Road Ventures and Honeywell Ventures. Existing investor Saif Partners also participated in the round.

FarEye’s predictive logistics platform enables enterprises to orchestrate, track and optimise their operations. CNBC-TV18 caught up with Kushal Nahata, co-founder and CEO of FarEye to know more about the fundraising and the road ahead.