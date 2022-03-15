Startup Street: Licious raises $150 mn; inFeedo raises $12 million in series A funding

Tech-first, fresh animal protein brand, Licious has raised $150 million in its series F2 funding. Ratan Tata-backed Bluestone, a leading omnichannel jewellery retailer, has raised over $30 million in funding at a valuation of $410 million. Employee experience platform, inFeedo has raised $12 million in its series A funding led by Jungle Ventures, with participation from Tiger Global and existing investors like Bling Capital.

Tech-first, fresh animal protein brand, Licious has raised $150 million in its series F2 funding. This round of fundraise comes just 6 months after the company became the first D2C unicorn in India. This round was led by Singapore based Amansa Capital, along with Kotak PE and Axis Growth Avenues AIF-I along with existing and prominent angel investors. Startup Street spoke to Vivek Gupta, Co-Founder of Licious, about the fundraising and the road ahead at Licious.

Ratan Tata-backed Bluestone, a leading omnichannel jewellery retailer, has raised over $30 million in funding at a valuation of $410 million. The funding round was led by Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise. With this round of funding, Bluestone is planning to step up its manufacturing capabilities. To discuss the company's growth blueprint and the fund allocation plans, Startup Street spoke to Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, Founder and CEO of Bluestone.

Employee experience platform, inFeedo has raised $12 million in its series A funding led by Jungle Ventures, with participation from Tiger Global and existing investors like Bling Capital. This brings the total capital raised since inception to $16 million. In less than 18 months, the company has tripled its valuation and scheduled its second ESOP buyback for all employees. To talk about the road ahead at inFeedo, Startup Street spoke to its founder and CEO, Tanmaya Jain.

Watch accompanying video for more.inFeedo