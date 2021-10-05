Startup Street: Licious is India's 1st D2C unicorn and Progcap raises $30 million

Online meat delivery company Licious on Tuesday raised $52 million at a valuation of a billion dollars, becomes the 29th unicorn to emerge out of India in 2021.

Online meat delivery company Licious on Tuesday become India's first D2C unicorn with a series G raise of 52 million dollars led by IIFL. The company had in July raised $192 million in its series F round and had become the highest-funded company in the fresh animal protein business category. Startup Street spoke to Abhay Hanjura, co-founder of Licious to talk about the new unicorn status and the company's plans.

Fintech startup Progcap that provides corporate-led last mile financing solutions in India has raised $30 million in primary equity capital as part of its series C investment round led by existing investor Tiger Global Management and Creation Investments.

Sequoia Capital India, which led the last two funding rounds for Progcap, also participated in this financing. The company will use the new capital to build a deeper supply chain banking platform for its merchants and corporate network in India. To talk about the road ahead, Startup Street spoke to Pallavi Shrivastava, co-founder and director of Progcap.

