  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Startup
VIDEOS
Business

Startup Street: LenDenClub turns profitable, aims to disburse loans worth Rs 1,200 crore in FY21-22

Updated : May 05, 2021 10:44:07 IST

Peer-to-peer lending platform LenDenClub has crossed Rs 500 crore mark in loan disbursements and has also turned profitable in this financial year. The company has reported a year-on-year growth of 1,000 percent and is eyeing a five-fold growth in the next two years. It aims to disburse Rs 1,200 crore worth loans in FY21-22. To discuss the road ahead for the company, Startup Street spoke to Bhavin Patel, co-founder & CEO of LenDenClub.

Also watch Startup Street in conversation with Mohammad Amanullah, co-founder of Medishala Healthcare who spoke about how the health-tech platform is providing medical assistance to people in the hinterlands of Bihar.

Moreover, Startup Street spoke to Mihir Gupta, co-founder & CEO of Teachmint who shared his views on the company's latest $16.5 million Series A funding.

Watch video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement