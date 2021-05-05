Startup Street: LenDenClub turns profitable, aims to disburse loans worth Rs 1,200 crore in FY21-22

VIDEOS

May 05, 2021

Peer-to-peer lending platform LenDenClub has crossed Rs 500 crore mark in loan disbursements and has also turned profitable in this financial year. The company has reported a year-on-year growth of 1,000 percent and is eyeing a five-fold growth in the next two years. It aims to disburse Rs 1,200 crore worth loans in FY21-22. To discuss the road ahead for the company, Startup Street spoke to Bhavin Patel, co-founder & CEO of LenDenClub.

