Startup Street: LeadSquared raises $153 mn in series C; Sarva's global expansion plan

Sales automation SaaS platform, LeadSquared enters the billion dollar club after securing an investment of $153 million from Westbridge Capital in series C funding round. The newly turned unicorn will double down on growth investments in India and North America and fund acquisitions.

Indian private equity reached new heights in 2021 with record deal activity and a complementary acceleration in exit momentum, with investments reaching 70 billion dollars. Infact deal volume increased by 87 percent over 2020. However, after an exuberant year for both deal activity and exits, 2022 is expected to witness a tapering in the pace of activity as the gains of last year are consolidated this according to a report by Bain & Company called India Private Equity Report 2022. Startup Street spoke to Naman Bansal, Associate Partner at Bain & Co to discuss and decode the report and where private equity is headed.

Sarva, a yoga-based wellness ecosystem is the home-grown brand which envisions alternative healthcare as the future is eyeing global expansion and already reaches 3 million NRIs in the US. The brand is targeting greater global growth in the near future and to discuss the road ahead at Sarva, its founder, Sarvesh Shashi spoke to Startup Street.

