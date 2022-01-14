Startup Street: LEAD raises $100 mn; Thrasio's strategy in India

School edtech major, LEAD becomes the first edtech unicorn of 2022 after it raised $100 million in its series E funding. The round was led by Westbridge Capital with participation from GSV Ventures. The venture hopes to expand its footprint, hire top talent across functions and achieve its vision of providing quality affordable education to over 25 million students. To discuss all this Startup Street spoke to Sumeet Yashpal Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of LEAD and Sandeep Singhal, Managing Director at Westbridge Capital.

We have been seeing a rise in startups in India following the ‘Thrasio’ or ‘House of Brands’ model of acquiring and scaling brands, but now the pioneer of this model, Thrasio has announced its entry into the Indian market through the acquisition of an online consumer brand Lifelong online.

Robotics startup Addverb Technologies that builds robots and automation solutions for factories and warehouses has clients like Amazon, Flipkart, ITC and Coca-Cola. In fact, Reliance Retail is likely to invest over $130 million in the company.

