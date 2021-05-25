Startup Street: Koo CEO says social media platform is fully compliant with new IT rules

VIDEOS

Startup

Updated : May 25, 2021 21:58:16 IST

The government had notified new IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) rules on February 25, which entailed more content moderation and faster grievances redressal by social media platforms. The code will come into effect for large social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Koo and WhatsApp from May 26.

The new rules require these platforms to appoint a grievances redressal officer, a chief compliance officer and a nodal contact person. It also requires social media companies to use automated tools to moderate harmful content, takedown objectionable content faster, and allow for verification of users.

Government officials say many of the larger platforms are still not in full compliance, but domestic social media company Koo has claimed that it is fully compliant with the new rules. Startup Street spoke to Koo CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna to find out more.

Moreover, while the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way the world perceives mental health, managing it is no longer just a medical issue. According to Indian Psychiatry Society's 2020 survey, at least 1 in 5 Indians have been affected with mental illness since the lockdown.

Mental health battle is now something that each of us has struggled with in times of crisis and isolation. It is also mental health awareness month, so we decided to put the spotlight on two startups that are empowering people through their emotional wellness programmes. CNBC-TV18's Mugdha Variyar spoke to Jo Aggarwal, CEO of Wysa and Richa Singh, CEO of YourDOST.