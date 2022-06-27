Startup Street: Key concerns of MSMEs in India; Fundamental VC's $130 mn maiden fund

Startup Street spoke to Amit Bansal, CEO of Solv, a B2B digital marketplace for MSMEs and Anubhav Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Rupifi, an embedded finance company that operates in the B2B payments space to discuss key concerns of MSMEs in India.

The United Nations commemorates 27th June every year as World MSME Day! With the impact that COVID-19 has had on business models, especially the MSME segment across the world, the theme for 2022 is the need for resilient and flourishing MSMEs to achieve the UN's sustainable development goals and create a greener and fairer economy. To discuss this Startup Street spoke to Amit Bansal, CEO of Solv, a B2B digital marketplace for MSMEs that raised $40 million in its series A funding and Anubhav Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Rupifi, an embedded finance company that operates in the B2B payments space and launched Munafa, a community platform to further its vision of helping MSMEs grow.

Bengaluru-based early-stage venture capital firm, Fundamental VC launches its maiden fund with a target corpus of $130 million. The fund received SEBI’s approval in March this year and has already started deploying capital with plans to lead investments in pre-seed and seed rounds. Startup Street spoke to the co-founder of Fundamental VC, Saswat Sundar to discuss key concerns of MSMEs in India.

Watch video for more