Startup Street: Jodo’s business growth picture and Stockgro's growth story

Education fee payments is one of the most important and high-value spend categories for parents. The category has seen little innovation and is lagging in digitization according to Atulya Bhat, co-founder, and CEO of Jodo, a fintech startup in the educational payments space.

Education fee payments is one of the most important and high-value spend categories for parents. The category has seen little innovation and is lagging in digitization according to Atulya Bhat, co-founder, and CEO of Jodo, a fintech startup in the educational payments space. The venture claims its payment and lending products keep the requirements of parents, students and educational institutes in focus. Jodo also recently raised its series a funding round of $15 million led by Tiger Global.

From Kashmiri shawls and Bhagalpuri handloom sarees to Bidri metal artworks - India's artisanal products are well-known around the world. Creative MSMEs not only contribute majorly to India’s exports, but also form the second largest employer base in rural India, after agriculture. With the pandemic snapping traditional supply chains, it's become imperative to digitise these creative MSMEs for global wholesale and protect the livelihoods of rural artisans. CNBC-TV18’s Akhil Vishwanath brings the story of Lal10.

StockGro is a social investment platform, provides an interactive virtual interface that enables users to learn about and participate in stock markets. Founded in 2020, the company inculcates financial market knowledge through its in-app learning section, where viewers get crisp, easy-to-comprehend analysis on individual stocks, sectors, trending macroeconomic events, the impact of policies on financial markets and, technical and fundamental indicators. Startup Street spoke to Ajay Lakhotia, founder & CEO of StockGro about the company's growth plans and future targets.

Watch video for more