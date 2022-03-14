Startup Street: JIFFY.ai's plans for the enterprise automation space; Arya.ag's growth story

JIFFY.ai is filling the need for enterprises to automate complex processes and to be more innovative as they address massive changes in the post pandemic world. JIFFY.ai aims to make stronger inroads in the enterprise automation space with hyperapp-based intelligent automation platform. Startup Street spoke to Co-founder and CEO, Babu Sivadasan about JIFFY.ai's recent $53 million fundraise and its plans for enterprise automation space.

ED-tech unicorn Unacademy is venturing into the hybrid-retail model, with the launch of experience stores across the country. The first offline store has opened in the national capital, allowing Unacademy learners to get first-hand experience of its various offerings in person. Three more stores to come up in Kota, Jaipur, and Lucknow in the coming weeks. CNBC-TV18s’s Aishwarya Anand checks in to Unacademy's on-ground store.

Arya.ag is a startup that facilitates farmgate storage as well as warehousing and financing solutions for farmers. The company which recently raised $60 million in a Series C round, seeks to expand its products to include logistics and insurance in the near future. The grain commerce startup connects agri-produce buyers and sellers, offering complete assurance on quantity, quality, and payment. Startup Street spoke to Prasanna Rao, Co-Founder, and MD of Arya.ag about company’s growth plans and future roadmap.

