Startup Street: Investments in Indian SaaS rise 170% in 2021, says Bain & Company report

The report suggests SaaS companies will lead India's next wave of technology giants. The report also explores the Indian SaaS landscape that continues to mature rapidly, with more companies reaching larger scale and driving heightened investor interest. Startup Street spoke to Aditya Shukla, Partner of Bain & Company to know more about the report and future of SaaS in India.

Investments in Indian SaaS have risen to USD 4.5 billion in 2021, an increase of 170 percent from 2020, with growth primarily driven by a surge in the number of USD 50 million plus deals, according to 'India SaaS Report 2021' that was released today by Bain & Company.

