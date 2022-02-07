Startup Street: Invact Metaversity bets big on metaverse

The metaverse concept has been in the limelight over the past few months for the potential that it has in transforming new age business ventures from education to entertainment. Betting big on this futuristic technology is edtech company Invact Metaversity. More than 70 top global corporate leaders and founders of unicorns have come together to back this cutting-edge start-up valuing it at USD 33 million.

