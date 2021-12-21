Startup Street: India's M&A volume near all-time high, says Bain & Company report

According to Bain & Company's new report that was released today, mergers and acquisitions in India are near an all-time high, led by more first-time buyers than ever before, accounting for more than 80 percent of the deals closed in 2020 and 2021, a marked increase from less than 70 percent through 2017 to 2019.

The startup ecosystem has seen an unprecedented flurry of deals in 2021. Whether it's buying smaller peers to enter new markets or to scale businesses, entrepreneurs have been on the M&A track throughout this year.

According to Bain & Company's new report that was released today, mergers and acquisitions in India are near an all-time high, led by more first-time buyers than ever before, accounting for more than 80 percent of the deals closed in 2020 and 2021, a marked increase from less than 70 percent through 2017 to 2019.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Vikram Chandrashekhar, Partner at Bain & Company to discuss the key highlights of the report.

Also watch Manish Rathi, CEO & Co-Founder of IntrCity discuss the company's future plans and growth blueprint.

Watch video for more.