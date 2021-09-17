Startup Street: Indian startups raise $22.4 billion venture capital funds in 2021; here are key trends

According to Venture Intelligence, Indian startups raised more VC funding in the first half of 2021 than in the whole year of 2020.

The startup sector in India received a big push during the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of growth as well as funding.

According to Venture Intelligence, startups in the country have raised a total venture capital funding of $22.4 billion this year across 682 deals. This is double the VC funding of $11.1 billion raised by startups in 2020. In fact, the startups raised more VC funding in the first half of 2021 than in the whole year of 2020.

There are now 65 unicorns in India with 28 created this year alone.

This week, startups have raised $682 million across 35 deals. The week also saw two new unicorns - e-sports and gaming platform Mobile Premier League and blue-collar workforce platform Apna.

To discuss key trends across fundraising and valuations in the startup world, Startup Street spoke to Arun Natarajan, Founder of Venture Intelligence.

Also watch Startup Street in conversation with Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh who spoke about their new venture Imagine Meats.

Watch the video for more.