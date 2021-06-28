Startup Street: How Vimeo plans to expand in India

VIDEOS

Updated : June 28, 2021 22:06:27 IST

Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud's picture with her son, moments before she took the video software & marketing platform public, went viral last month. Sud gave Vimeo a new lease of life by transforming it from an alternative of YouTube to a software platform that offers companies tools with which they can create, manage and share high-quality videos across platforms.

Sud spoke to MoneyControl's Chandra Srikanth on how her Indian roots influenced her leadership and plans to expand in India.