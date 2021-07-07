Startup Street: How Nium benefits from Wirecard Forex India acquisition; Razorpay launches payment interface

VIDEOS

July 07, 2021

Global payments platform Nium has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Wirecard Forex India, a foreign currency exchange, prepaid card and remittance service provider. The acquisition not only gives Nium greater access to India’s burgeoning payments markets but also secures Wirecard's licences to carry out operations, which includes currency conversion, money transfer and prepaid card issuance.

To know more about this acquisition and the future road map of Nium, CNBC-TV18 spoke with its co-founder and CEO, Prajit Nanu. Sharing the rationale for the acquisition, Nanu said Wirecard’s India asset was super interesting for multiple reasons.

"We strongly believe that to win payment business in India, it has to be an online and offline strategy and Wirecard Forex had 22 branches across India, which was a big strength."

Meanwhile, recurring automatic payments such as monthly subscription charges for platforms --Netflix and Amazon, as well as for monthly utility bills -- could be disrupted once the RBI’s guidelines come into effect from October.

While these payments were earlier debited automatically through customers' cards, these will soon require an additional factor of authentication.

Razorpay has announced that it has launched a new recurring payment interface along with Mastercard to help both banks and users in this process. To discuss this in detail, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Razorpay co-founder and CTO Shashank Kumar.