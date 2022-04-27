Startup Street: How Antler India Residency Program aims to help founders find co-founders

Antler, an early-stage investment platform started its India operations last year and has recently launched its Antler India Residency Program. The program aims to help founders find their co-founders, brainstorm and ideate with them to translate their idea into a startup. To discuss how Antler India plans to do this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rajiv Srivatsa, Co-Founder of Antler India.

Also, Kaushik Mitra of Oracle India discusses how technology can play a role in bridging the gap between businesses and their sustainability goals.

Moreover, Mohammad Imthiaz, Co-Founder & CEO of RAAHO explains how the company removes operational efficiencies in an otherwise opaque, fragmented intercity trucking industry.

