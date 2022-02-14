Startup Street: Honasa Consumer's BBlunt bet; CredAvenue’s new acquisition

Honasa Consumer, a parent company of Mamaearth, the Derma Co., and Aqualogica and a fast-growing house of brands for personal care, has acquired BBLUNT, a premium hair care, hair color, and styling products brand from the house of Godrej Consumer Products, while also acquiring BBLUNT Salons operated by Bhabani Blunt Hair Dressing Pvt Ltd. To talk about the deal Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO of Honasa Consumer, and Adhuna Bhabani, Founder of BBLUNT spoke to Startup Street.
Debt marketplace startup CredAvenue has made its first acquisition just four months after raising one of the largest series ‘A’ equity rounds in the startup space of $90 million. The startup has acquired a 75.1 percent stake in Mumbai-based Spocto Solutions. Spocto is an artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered debt recovery platform and the acquisition helps CredAvenue to now offer a digital collection solution for its lenders besides providing a marketplace. To talk about the acquisition and the road ahead, Startup Street spoke to Gaurav Kumar, Founder and CEO of CredAvenue, and Sumeet Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO of Spocto Solutions.
Watch video for more.