Startup Street: Honasa Consumer acquires Momspresso

Honasa Consumer, parent company of Mamaearth and the Derma Co. has acquired female-oriented content platform, Momspresso and its associated influencer-engagement platform, Momspresso MyMoney. The acquisition will help Honasa Consumer accelerate engagement with consumers and further strengthen its content-to-commerce strategy.

While startups raised record venture capital in 2021, it was also the year venture debt went mainstream. Startup Street takes a look at the rise of venture debt, not just as part of startup funding rounds this year but also as an asset class that attracted record capital from investors.

