Startup Street: Home interior brand HomeLane raises $50 million in Series-E funding

Home interior brand HomeLane has raised $50 million in Series E funding, led by IIFL AMC's late-stage tech fund Oman India Joint Investment Fund II and StrideVentures. Existing investors Pidilite, Evolvence, NuVentures, Sequoia and Accel also participated in this round of fundraising.

With the current round of funding, HomeLane has raised more than $104 million in funds over the past 7 years. To know more about the home interior space and the road ahead for the company, Startup Street spoke to Srikanth Iyer, co-founder of HomeLane.

