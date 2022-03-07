0

Startup Street: Hiver raises $22 million in Series B funding round led by K1 Capital

By Shruti Mishra
Hiver is the world's first helpdesk built for google workspace. Hiver helps teams deliver fast and empathetic customer service, right from Gmail. The venture recently raised USD 22 million in its Series B funding round led by K1 Capital, with participation from all its existing investors - Kalaari Capital, Kae Capital and Angellist.

Hiver is the world's first helpdesk built for google workspace. Hiver helps teams deliver fast and empathetic customer service, right from Gmail. The venture recently raised USD 22 million in its Series B funding round led by K1 Capital, with participation from all its existing investors - Kalaari Capital, Kae Capital and Angellist. To discuss how the SaaS startup is simplifying customer service delivery, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Co-Founder & CEO, Niraj Ranjan Rout.
Also watch CNBC-TV18's Aishwarya Anand's report on how startups are helping in increasing women participation in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Watch video for more.
