Startup Street: Here's how startups are using technology to mentor athletes

Updated : August 02, 2021 22:34:14 IST

The Olympic Games have gripped the nation and as India rejoices the entry of both women and men hockey teams into the Olympic semifinals, CNBC-TV18 decided to put spotlight on the business of sports in India.

Considering India's demographics and extreme inequality and disparity, every citizen does not have an equal opportunity to compete or have a sustainable future as a professional sportsperson. But things are changing, a number of sports startups are now working to mentor athletes and are using technology to create a league of extraordinary Indian sportspeople!

To discuss this, Startup Street spoke to Deepthi Bopaiah, executive director of GoSports Foundation and Megha Gambhir, co-founder of Stupa Sports Analytics.

Watch video for more.
