Startup Street: Here’s how Ola and Moglix are helping in India’s battle against COVID-19

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : May 14, 2021 10:18:25 IST

As India battles deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, startups, corporates, and individuals are all rallying together to ensure that they are doing their bit.

Ola Foundation, the philanthropic arm of cab aggregator Ola, has announced its partnership with GiveIndia to provide consumers with oxygen concentrators through the Ola app. The service will start rolling out in Bengaluru from this week with an initial set of 500 oxygen concentrators. Ola and GiveIndia will scale this up across the country with upto 10,000 concentrators in the coming weeks.

B2B e-commerce startup Moglix has been supplying PPE, oxygen concentrators, oximeters, thermometers and more to essential goods and services companies to ensure their employees are protected. As hospitals struggle with bed and oxygen availability, the startup along with ACT has also developed a 'group sharing model' that aims to increase the impact of every oxygen concentrator by 100x thereby reducing the burden on hospitals.

To understand the initiatives taken by Ola and Moglix and how it is helping fight the pandemic, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Gaurav Porwal, COO, Ola; and Rahul Garg, Founder, Moglix.