Indices erase gains; Sensex turns negative, Nifty below 8,800
Startup Street: Here's how digital payments, co-working spaces plan to mitigate COVID-19 impact

Updated : April 08, 2020 11:48 PM IST

The National Payments Corporation of India or NPCI has kickstarted a campaign called 'UPI Chalega' to promote UPI as an easy, safe, and instant mode of payment. As part of this, they have also initiated hashtags like 'India-pay-safe', to create awareness about safe digital payments in the current situation.

Startup Street spoke to Praveena Rai, chief operating officer at NPCI.

With many India Inc employees working remotely due to the spread of COVID-19, operators of co-working spaces have seen their desks remain empty over the past few weeks.

To know how this pandemic is impacting India's fledgling co-working sector and how these companies can survive the slowdown, Startup Street spoke to Ritesh Malik, founder of Innov8, Amit Ramani, CEO of Awfis and Pranay Gupta, co-founder of 91-Springboard.

 
