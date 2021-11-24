Startup Street: Here's all you need to know about Mosaic Wellness; Guardianlink raises $12 million in ‘Series A’ funding

Founded by Revant Bhate and Dhyanesh Shah, Mosaic Wellness is a digital-first, multi-brand consumer goods company with each of its brands working to help Indians lead a life surrounded by wellness.

During the last couple of years, people throughout the World and India have become more self-aware about the importance of health and wellness. This week on 'boost with Facebook', in association with Startup Street, CNBC-TV18 spoke to a wellness start-up that offers consumer wellness products and services and caters to the new India.

The brand provides medical consultation, personalized wellness assessment and wellness products through its digital platform, enabling customers to manage their regime and lead a healthy life. CNBC-TV18 spoke with Revant Bhate, Co-founder & CEO of Mosaic Wellness.

NFTs or non-fungible tokens , which are a form of crypto asset in which each token is entirely unique. An NFT ecosystem technology framework Guardianlink.io has raised Series A round of $ 12 million, led by Kalaari Capital and other private investor groups. CNBC-TV8 caught up with Ramkumar Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO, Guardianlink to discuss it in detail.

Meanwhile, the government is set to introduce the cryptocurrency and regulation of official digital currency bill, 2021 in the winter session of parliament. The bill seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India. The bill, however, allows certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology and its uses. The details about the exceptions are yet to be known. The bill will also seek to create a framework for the official digital currency to be issued by the reserve bank of India.

To discuss what this means for the emerging startups in the cryptocurrency space and for crypto investors, CNBC-TV18 caught up with Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO, Conswitch Kuber, which recently turned unicorn. Ashish is also the co-chair of the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council of IAMAI, along with Avinash Shekhar , Co-CEO, Zebpay.

