Startup Street: Here’s a look at the key findings of 100X.VC’s 'India Sentiment Outlook Survey'

Updated : April 30, 2021 06:27:26 IST

100X.VC, a venture fund that invests in early-stage startups using iSafe notes, has released the second edition of its 'India Sentiment Outlook Survey'. The survey is based on a sample size of 275 founders from diverse sectors and 77 investors who primarily engage in early-stage ventures.

To know about the key findings of the report and give an in-depth insight into the current early-stage startup landscape of India, CNBC-TV18 spoke to the Founder and Partner at 100X.VC, Sanjay Mehta.

Watch the video for more.
