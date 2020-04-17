Startup Street: Health insurance sales up due to COVID-19 pandemic, says Sarbvir Singh of PolicyBazaar

VIDEOS

April 17, 2020

Real estate platform, NoBroker.com has added $30 million to its Series-D funding, taking the total to $80 million. This brings the total funding raised by the app till date to $151 million. The latest round was led by General Atlantic.

This is only an extension to their ongoing Series-D round where they raised $50 million in October last year from Tiger Global and General Atlantic.

NoBroker.com is now seeking to improve user experience in the real estate industry by making transactions more convenient and affordable.

To discuss this, Startup Street spoke to Akhil Gupta, co-founder and CTO at NoBroker.com.

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed people to buy insurance covers and to take a re-look at their existing policies as the pandemic continues to spread in the country. Startup Street spoke to Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar, to gauge what trends they have been seeing in the past few weeks and what customers are looking for.

Feed-My-Bangalore is an initiative that began on the second day of the lockdown with 500 meals being distributed to daily wage workers and their families living in labour camps and slums. The brainchild of three Bengalureans - Venkat K Narayana, CEO of Prestige Group, Juggy Marwaha, executive MD at JLL India and K Ganesh, serial entrepreneur and promoter of HungerBox, BigBasket and Portea Medical. This initiative expanded to 5 cities within a week - namely, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Noida and Chennai. To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to K Ganesh.