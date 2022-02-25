Startup Street: Hasura raises $100 million in Series C funding, enters unicorn club

Open source startup Hasura has become the 10th startup to turn unicorn this year. The venture raised USD 100 million in funding round led by GreenOaks with participation from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Vertex Ventures.

The Series C round brings the total capital raised by Hasura to USD 136.5 million and the company's valuation to USD 1 billion. To discuss about the road ahead CNBC-TV18 spoke to Tanmai Gopal, Co-Founder & CEO of Hasura.

Also Amarjit Batra, MD of Spotify India discusses company's India journey and road ahead.

Watch accompanying video for entire discussion.