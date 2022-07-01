Startup Street: GST relief for small e-retailers; GetVantage bags $36 mn

Startup Street spoke to Co-founder and CEO of Meesho, Vidit Aatrey to talk about the recent GST relief provided to small businesses and the headwinds it will provide to companies like Meesho that are focused on enabling 100 million small businesses to come online in India.

The goods and services tax which completely redesigned the nation's indirect tax system and drastically altered tax administration and compliance, was rolled out in July 2017. It has been 5 years since GST and we decided to decode the impact on Indian SMEs. Startup Street spoke to Co-founder and CEO of Meesho, Vidit Aatrey to talk about the recent GST relief provided to small businesses and the headwinds it will provide to companies like Meesho that are focused on enabling 100 million small businesses to come online in India.

GetVantage, a revenue-based financing fintech and growth platform for SME's, has raised $36 million in a round led by Varanium Nexgen Fintech Fund and DMI Sparkle Fund. The platform seeks to help entrepreneurs with an alternative to traditional funding sources by offering access to fast and flexible equity-free capital. With the new funds raised, the company aims to work on its technology infrastructure, expand its portfolio and so on. Startup Street spoke to Co-founder, of GetVantage Bhavik Vasa to discuss this and more.

Watch video for more