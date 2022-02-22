Startup Street: Great Learning buys Superset; MediBuddy raises $125 million

CNBC-TV18’s special show, Startup Street , highlights top headlines from the startup space.

Great Learning, a global player in the professional and higher education segment and a Byju's group company, has acquired leading talent recruitment automation platform Superset for an undisclosed amount.

The strategic partnership aims to bridge the 'skill- gap' for India's talent and efficiently connect them with employers and job opportunities.

Founder and CEO of Great Learning, Mohan Lakhamraju, discussed how the complementary strengths will not only prepare India's workforce to keep pace with the competitive global economy but also provide greater access to job opportunities.

End-to-end digital healthcare platform MediBuddy has raised $125 million in series C funding from Quadria Capital and Lightrock India along with participation from existing investors. Co-Founder and CEO, Satish Kannan, shared the fundraise and the growth plans at MediBuddy.

Property tech startup Facilio has raised $35 million in a series B round of funding. The round was led by Dragoneer Investment Group and also saw participation from existing investors, Accel India and Tiger Global.

The startup, which leverages the internet of things and machine learning to help in managing buildings operations, maintenance, and sustainability, will use the funds to extend its market leadership and expand sales and marketing among other things.

The company has raised a total of $45.5 million to date. Prabhu Ramachandran, Founder and CEO, Facilio discussed the company, fund allocation plan and its growth outlook.

