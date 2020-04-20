  • SENSEX
Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty reclaims 9,300
Startup Street: Govt takes a u-turn on non-essential goods sale by ecommerce firms; here's what it means according to experts

Updated : April 20, 2020 11:51 PM IST

In a sudden U-turn, the ministry of home affairs said that ecommerce companies will not be allowed to deliver non-essential goods from today.

They will continue to remain prohibited under the lockdown restrictions. This move comes after government sources had clarified that ecommerce operations for all products will be allowed based on the new guidelines issued for phase 2 of the lockdown.

Ecommerce players were gearing up to restart operations and, in fact, the likes of Flipkart and Amazon had hired thousands of delivery and warehouse staff to scale operations and fulfil orders of all products from April 20.

To talk about how the industry is responding to this move and what it means from an operations and business point of view, Startup Street spoke to Srinivas Mothey, senior VP at Paytm Mall, Suchita Salwan, founder of LBB and Suchi Mukherjee, founder of Limeroad.
