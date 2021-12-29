Startup Street: GlobalBees joins the unicorn club; What3words’ India Journey

Thrasio Style e-commerce company GlobalBees has joined the unicorn club on raising 111.5 million dollars in a Series B funding led by Premji Invest at a valuation of 1.1 billion dollars. The round also saw participation from existing investors like SoftBank and FirstCry, while Steadview Capital becomes the latest investor to back the company.

An 'addressing tech startup' that divides the world into 3 metre squares and gives each square a unique three words identifier. What this basically means is that the app allows the user to identify and share any precise location by using just 3 words. What3words is available in over 50 languages and the company that started in 2013 is now slowly making inroads into the Indian market via its partnership with TVS Motor.

