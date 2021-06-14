Startup Street: Glance acquires social commerce platform Shop101

VIDEOS

Updated : June 14, 2021 20:20:45 IST

Glance, a business launched by mobile adtech company InMobi, acquired social commerce platform Shop101.

Glance offers content on locked screens on smartphones, and also owns short-video platform Roposo. Mugdha Variyar spoke with Piyush Shah, co-founder of InMobi Group, President & COO of Glance, and asked about the acquisition and how the integration will work.

Also watch Startup Street in conversation with Dr Yogesh Bhatia, founder & CEO of Detel, who spoke about the launch of their new product Oxy10, which the company claims is the world's most economical oximeter priced at Rs 299.