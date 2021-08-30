Startup Street: Getting paid for life insurance renewals will boost revenues, says IPO-bound PolicyBazaar

PolicyBazaar received its registration from IRDAI to act as a "direct insurance broker" in June 2021. Prior to this, PolicyBazaar operated as a "web aggregator" for insurance products and was restricted in operating beyond its digital presence.

PolicyBazaar received its registration from IRDAI to act as a "direct insurance broker" in June 2021. Prior to this, PolicyBazaar operated as a "web aggregator" for insurance products and was restricted in operating beyond its digital presence. As an insurance broker, the company will be able to augment its business and expand services and offer it to a wider range of consumers while engaging with them offline as well. Startup Street spoke to Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar.com to discuss the offline opportunity as the company prepares for its IPO.

