Startup Street: Freshworks makes its Nasdaq debut

Customer engagement software provider Freshworks on Wednesday made a stellar debut on the Nasdaq exchange. The company is expected to raise around a billion dollars from the listing and will be valued at over $10 billion.

Freshworks will be the first software as a service (SaaS) company from India to list on the Nasdaq and first from the Indian unicorn club. To discuss the listing and what it means for Indian startups, Manav Garg of Eka Software, Shekhar Kirani of Accel and Sateesh Andra of Endiya Partners.

