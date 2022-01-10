Startup Street: Fractal turns unicorn; ePlane Company gets $5 million funding

The 2nd unicorn of 2022, Fractal, an artificial intelligence technology startup, has raised UDS 360 million investment from private equity firm TPG through its Asia focused investment platform. Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Fractal discussed more about the company’s growth roadmap, preparations for a possible initial public offering (IPO) and more. The ePlane Company raised USD 1 million in a pre-series a round. Satya Chakravarthy, Co-Founder of the ePlane Company spoke about their fund allocation plans and also how their electric planes will operate.

The 2nd unicorn of 2022, Fractal, an artificial intelligence technology startup, has raised a USD 360 million investment from private equity firm TPG through its Asia focused investment platform. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the fundraise, which was a mix of primary investment and a secondary share has pushed the AI company’s valuation to over a billion dollars. The share purchase deal will close by the first quarter of this year. Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Fractal discussed more about the company’s growth roadmap, preparations for a possible initial public offering (IPO) and more.

Flying taxi startup 'the ePplane' company has raised USD 5 million in a pre-series a funding led by Speciale invest and Micelio to launch what it claims will be the most compact flying taxi in the world. The investment was led by deep-tech venture capitalist Speciale Invest and EV/climate focussed fund Micelio. A consortium of investors including 3one4 Capital, University of Tokyo Edge Capital, Anicut Capital, InfoEdge, Thought Ventures, Java Capital, Firstcheque.VC and a host of angels also participated in the round. Satya Chakravarthy, Co-Founder of the ePlane Company spoke about the fund raise and the road ahead.

Watch the accompanying video for more.