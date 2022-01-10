Startup Street: Fractal turns unicorn; ePlane Company gets $5 million funding

The 2nd unicorn of 2022, Fractal, an artificial intelligence technology startup, has raised a USD 360 million investment from private equity firm TPG through its Asia focused investment platform. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the fundraise, which was a mix of primary investment and a secondary share has pushed the AI company’s valuation to over a billion dollars. The share purchase deal will close by the first quarter of this year. Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Fractal discussed more about the company’s growth roadmap, preparations for a possible initial public offering (IPO) and more.
Flying taxi startup 'the ePplane' company has raised USD 5 million in a pre-series a funding led by Speciale invest and Micelio to launch what it claims will be the most compact flying taxi in the world. The investment was led by deep-tech venture capitalist Speciale Invest and EV/climate focussed fund Micelio. A consortium of investors including 3one4 Capital, University of Tokyo Edge Capital, Anicut Capital, InfoEdge, Thought Ventures, Java Capital, Firstcheque.VC and a host of angels also participated in the round. Satya Chakravarthy, Co-Founder of the ePlane Company spoke about the fund raise and the road ahead.
